According to the Gh One Tv presenter, the sitting President won the 2016 election with a wide margin, which demonstrated the high hope electorates had in him, however, he hasn’t performed to the expectation.

The News anchor, however, stated that Nana Addo has made some impact, especially with the Free SHS policy but all that, have come with some downsides, she listed on her Twitter page.

READ ALSO: Stop talking about John Mahama and tell us what you have done - Nana Aba bemoans Nana Addo

Serwaa spoke on issues such unfulfilled promises, the introduction of new taxes as against Nana Addo’s promise in the 2016 electioneering period as the flagbearer of the New Patrick.

See her tweets below and share your thoughts with us.