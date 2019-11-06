According to the Gh One TV news editor-in-chief, the President should use the platforms he mount to account for what he has done, 3 years after winning power and not rather slander his arch political rival.

“The president today in the volta region should be telling us exactly how many jobs he has created in the voltal region alone. He shouldn’t be reminding us of what John John Mahama did or didn’t do,” she said and added that "Ghanaians are not angry enough" to demand accountability from politicians.

Nana Aba made the comment whilst presenting the news on Gh One TV, and the excerpt of the bulleting, which captured her comment, has gone rival. Her opinion has attracted mixed-reaction from a cross section of Ghanaians.

Nana Aba Anamoah

Others believe her rant is in order, because Ghanaian politicians are always taking advantage of Ghanaians whilst others consider her comment as one out of place because banter is part of politics.

Watch the video below and tell us what you think.