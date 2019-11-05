The vociferous Ghanaian actress has at countless jabbed Ghanaian political leaders for doing little to transform the country, to ensure there’s appreciative development, for the masses to enjoy their livelihood.

In a recent interview on Class FM, the actress has not ruled out the possibility of becoming a President or a minister, to be at the helm of affairs, in steering the affairs of the nation.

The mother of one was asked if has any intention of becoming a minister and she said “I don’t know, maybe the President, you never know, the first female president of Ghana…God just…you know…he is guiding me so I am taking it slow”.

The actress, who doubles as a producer, was pushed to confirm her interest in the highest office of the land and she said: “Maybe, you never know, one day”. Watch the video below and tell us what you think. Will you vote for Yvonne, if she contests as a Presidential candidate?