According to the artiste manager cum showbiz critic, the ministry appointing just Sarkodie as the official ambassador for the programme is unfair because other Ghanaian acts put Ghana on the map too.

Sarkodie named as Yaer Of Return Ambassador

Speaking on Zylofon TV, he said “Every artiste in Ghana deserves the ambassadorial role because they all represent Ghana. Let me say that Sarkodie’s Year Of Return ambassadorial announcement was out of place. The announcement shouldn’t have been at the forum”.

Bulldog, who now operates as Shatta Wale manager emphasized that “You don’t single one person out at a forum to say this person is the one who sells Ghana most; other musicians are selling GHANA way more than Sarkodie and it’s a disrespect to them. The essence of the forum was to revive the music industry. They should have held a separate ceremony for the announcement”.