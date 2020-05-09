The controversial public figure wore it to Accra-based Neat FM where he was a panelist on a radio program to discuss a topic about mothers as the world commemorates Mothers’ Day on Sunday.

In a video he shared on his Facebook wall, he is seen dipping his hand into his pocket to bring out underwear he said belongs to his wife to use as a nose mask.

“I have my nose mask, I don’t want to have any issue with anybody when I’m in town,” he said as he fixed the underwear.

“But this is not a nose mask. Is that not a lady’s underwear?” asked the host of the show to which Lutterodt retorted “You’re primitive. You’re not serious.”

“It’s Mothers’ Day; official nose mask. I hate to be arrested for not wearing a mask. Look at the size. Your wife’s size is what you’re supposed to use. This is my wife’s pant; don’t use a new pant. Use one she’s worn before. This is a sign of showing motherhood on behalf of your children to your wife.”

He explained further that he has chosen to adhere to President Akufo-Addo’s call for all to wear nose masks to curb the spread of coronavirus in Ghana and also celebrate his wife alongside.

He called on men to celebrate their baby mamas instead of women who have not given birth.

“Mothers are those who have given birth. If you’ve not given birth, you’re not a mother. You are a foster parent.”

“We have a day to celebrate foster parents and must be observed as such. It is also not a wife's day celebration unless your wife has begotten a child. A caretaker is not a mother. If you’re doing something for your wife on Mothers’ Day, you’re doing so on behalf of your children.”