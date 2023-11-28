In an interview with Abeiku Santana, Counselor Charlotte Oduro shared this personal anecdote about the early days of her marriage. According to her, after their wedding, her husband did not spend the night at their home.
My husband didn't sleep home the night after our wedding - Counselor Oduro reveals
Controversial marriage counselor Charlotte Oduro has made a surprising revelation about the night after her wedding, stating that her husband did not sleep at home.
Recommended articles
She explained that he went to stay at the alter of his church for 50 days before returning home.
"We got married on Saturday, he did not sleep at home at night, he was asleep at the church. He stayed there for 50 days" she said.
While the counselor did not provide specific details about why her husband made this decision, she emphasized the importance of understanding the dynamics of relationships. She highlighted that couples should communicate openly, seek understanding, and be patient with each other to build a successful marriage.
Counselor Charlotte Oduro is known for her insightful advice on relationships and marriage, and her revelation about the night after her wedding adds a personal touch to her counseling perspective.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh