Couples must understand that cheating is part of marriage – Empress Gifty

Emmanuel Ayamga

Gospel musician Gifty Osei, popularly known as Empress Gifty, has advised couples to see cheating as a part of marriage.

According to her, the reason why some marriages usually end in divorce is that some people see their partners as infallible.

She explained that couples can be able to manage their marriages better if they understand that their partners are fallible.

Empress Gifty
The multiple award-winning gospel singer said this during an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM.

“If you are a married man or a married woman, cheating is part of marriage. If you don’t come to terms with it, when it happens to you, you can go mad,” Empress Gifty said.

“Don’t see your partner as Holy Ghost or the Virgin Mary, look at them as human and accept that they can falter at any time.

“When you’re getting married, have it in mind that divorce is also existent. There are advantages and disadvantages so never think that your husbands will never cheat. Otherwise, the day you find out, you may drink DDT.”

Watch the video of the interview below:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

