Megborna, whose rising fame kicked off in KNUST for his creative works, in commemorating today’s May Day holiday to celebrate workers, has released a video performance of a piece titled “Death To The Ballot”, to tackle how the system is failing citizens in this Covid-19 era.

Captioning his post, he wrote “What are we working for if we can’t take care of the less privileged in trying times like this? What are we working for if in trying times like this the gov’t can only take charge of the situation with money borrowed? Does it mean we are going to die if no loan comes through?”

The video of the KNUST Painting and Sculpture student, performing his piece has provoked thoughts and as well has been gathering support for his call for Ghana’s health and social systems to be fixed.

In one of the lines he said "this be the place where we go hungry from cooking food .... we are dying out of hunger even in bumper harvest ... the hustle is hard , where e catch even Dbees dey bleed, this country is hard, e no be say we no dey try but e b like the system is rigged".

Megborna's performance came with a live xylophone beats with dancers acting out his words. Watch the full video below.