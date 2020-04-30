The viral video shows the nurse, now identified as Joel Nana Kwame Junior, bursting out his best ‘gbese’ dance moves whilst jamming Mr Drew and Krymi’s ‘Dw3’ hit song which has Sarkodie featured on it.

The Ghanaian actor reposted the video and wrote “I came across this video of @jak_jnr on IG and I thought you needed to see it too. How many of us will even feel comfortable being around a patient infected with Corona (even in protective apparel) let alone coming into contact with one?”

READ ALSO: Ghanaian millionaire, Cheddar, urges China to apologize to Africa for COVID-19 racial treatment

Celebrating the frontline workers contributing their best to battle the novel coronavirus, James added that “But these health workers choose to be the frontline fighters so we can stay safe and healthy at the expense of their own lives! May God bless all health workers around the world for their immeasurable dedication, passion and above all their BRAVERY!!”.

James Gardiner

Nevertheless, the actor also seized the moment to advise his followers to adhere to the safety protocols against the virus when he wrote “Some don’t even get proper sleep for days! Guys all these sacrifices shouldn’t be for nothing!!! Pls adhere to all the safety precautions which I’m very sure we all know by now! Drop a heart for our brave health workers!”.

See his post below for the viral video.