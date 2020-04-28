Amidst the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, it has been widely reported that in China where the disease was first confirmed, Africans have been subjected to racial abuse over measures the Asian country has taken to manage the disease.

Reacting to these reports, the real estate mogul who now goes by the name Freedom Jacob Ceasar, speaking in a video recorded at Ghana’s Independence Square, said “I stand here today on behalf of our Nation Ghana, on behalf of the black people and Africans. It’s about that time we stand and speak for ourselves”.

He continued that “ as a concerned global citizen, I am disturbed by the way Blacks are being treated in China. Although I am yet to speak the truth, you already know it. COVID-19 simply cannot be used as an excuse to dehumanize or deny the civil rights of Black People in China or any other Nation”.

In a 1 minutes and 36 seconds shared on social media, the millionaire who mentioned that this is not the moment for humiliation added that “the Freedom Movement is urging the Chinese government to formally apologize to the black race globally and Africa as a continent".

Freedom Jacob Caeser, who once revealed he made his first million at the age of 21 from scraps, ended his message in the video below by saying that “the world must not watch in silence”.