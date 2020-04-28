The Kasoa Vandamme on Tuesday morning, went ballistic on Kalybos, Bismark The Joke and Lil Win, describing them as ‘three idiots’ who have now turned against him despite their friendship which even saw him sharing a girl with Kalybos.

“You Kalybos, stupid n*gga like you. You are so envious of everything that you even wanted a girl I slept with and begged me for her. Foolish man, I gave her to you because the girl too I have seen that she’s a fool, so I make you fire, how many n*ggas go fit do this? You and Lil Win” he said in a video seen by pulse.com.gh.

The ‘Kasoa Trotro’ comic actor has gone on series of rants on social media, threatening to release more secrets of his friends if they dare him and that has caught the attention of Adebayor, his bosom friend.

The footballer who has been very generous to the actor dropped a comment on one of his posts to support him in the battle. “Bro I'm right behind you with the guns,” he wrote and Funny Face shared a screenshot of his comment to say that “da game is abt to begin brace yourself for what is coming [SIC]”

The actor in his post also mentioned Sandra Ababio, an emerging Kumawood actress rumoured to be Lil Win’s girlfriend who once accused Funny Face of having a sexual relationship with Adebayor. According to Funny Face as said in the video below, he is only waiting on any dare and he will mercilessly descend on all of them.

Explaining why he is going this length to drag his foes, Funny Face in a another post emphasized that "I HAVE A LEGACY TO PROTECT FOR my #ELLAandBELLA will not sit down for u people to rub my name in da mud for no reason .. because am blessed more dan u all. TO GOD BE THE GLORY .. everybody secret will come out .. AM3hefuuuuiii . SANDRA ABABIO get ready .. taillight of a girlfriend to a church rat .. explain dis to LIL WIN .. Abi ur his teacher .. u go smell am soon [SIC]"