According to the 22-year-old singer, only two Ghanaian female musicians can brag about being international and that leaves the rest of them as local champions who must rather work to build their careers and not beef each other.

“Everyday “Queen this and Queen that”. “Talent this and no talent that” meanwhile only 2 female musicians can brag about being International. The rest of us are local champions. Bet there and be beefing instead of building better brands to be taken serious,” the ‘Girls Hate On Girls’ singer wrote on social media.

Fantana’s comments are coming after Sista Afia sparked a beef controversy with her ‘WMT’ song which saw a reaction from Akuapem Poloo and rapper Freda Rhymz also releasing ‘KMT’ to reply Sista Afia’s diss track.

Freda Rhymz and Sista Afia

However according to Fantana, these 'beefs' are sometimes fake and though she’s just kicking off her music career, she’s already tired of the beef drama. See a screenshot of her post below and share your thoughts with us.