What can now be called The Creative Arts Law, is a legal and institutional framework to promote the Creative Arts industry. The law, incorporates the creative arts fund, which is expected to ensure the economic viability of the creative arts sector.

Commenting on the passage of the law on Thursday, 17 December 2020, The Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Barbara Oteng Gyasi said she was very happy the Creative Arts Industry Law has been passed and assuring creative arts stakeholders that it will soon be given the final assented by the President.

She also outlined opportunities the law will present to industry players in terms of employment and income as she noted that subsequently, a creative arts agency will be established to regulate activities of industry players.

“We know that from next year, 2021, the Agency is going to be set up, we will have adequate funding from the budget, other sources. The establishment of the Creative Arts Fund is very significant because we know that that is one of the major challenges of the industry,” the Minister said.

The creative arts agency, expected to begin operations in 2021, will propose the establishment of a creative arts fund to provide financial support in the form of grants and loans for the creative arts industry practitioners in the country.