A few days ago, political flyers surfaced on social media with the Ghanaian rapper on a CPP poster as an inspiring MP. Reacting to the flyer that has been widely circulated, Criss Waddle, says he has no political ambition.

His officially communicated this with a press release that reads "we unequivocally state that Criss Waddle is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by, or in any way officially connected with the Convention People's Party or any of its subsidiaries and any other political party".

READ ALSO: Sarkodie breaks silence on 'fake UN - Kofi Annan' award saga after chat with Shatta Wale

Criss Waddle, known for his luxurious lifestyle shared the statement on his Twitter page and captioned it "I don't have any political ambition pls". However, some of his followers believe he needs to give politics a shot.

Criss Waddle shows off fleet of expensive cars

A user with the handle @atocsiks replied his post, saying "My boss..... politics needs real strong and focused individuals who are and can be agents of change, inclusivity as well an embodiment of modelling, it wouldn't be out of place to eye an office however we support whichever endeavour you aspire. Smday do be a candidate. Pacem!!!"

See his tweet below and the reaction from some of his fans.