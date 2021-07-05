Criss Waddle set me up to be jailed - Showboy speaks from U.S prison

The controversial musician has been serving his sentence in jail but finds a way to communicate on social media. In a new post shared to his Instagram, he called out Criss Waddle for setting him up with the whole incident that has sent him to jail.

"5yrs ago Criss Waddle sent junior us to my house (apartment) ... they set me up..my life hasnt been the same since then. July 3,2016 . I never forget this day. U can read the statement and see the lies they told police, came to court and denied everything and said they scared of me," Showboy said.

Sharing a document form the court, he added that "Told court am a Gunsta .. prosecutor told me I got a Huge Ego and said I call the shot .. I was profiled .. if not Criss Waddle sending Junior to me to come pay me money he Criss Waddle owed ..all this never was going to happen .. Junior us was never my friend. That was Criss Waddle friend that hated on me out of jealousy .. I was set up by Criss Waddle and his friends. .thats the facts ... still ain't got no visit from Criss Waddle till today. .. haven't seen him in 5yrs "

According to Showboy in his lengthy post, he is depressed. "Being doing time for almost 2 and half years now ... still depressed ..still suffering mentally ... I am not innocent ,I was attacked first and I defended myself by stabbing. .I dont have control off ma adrenaline ..I did whatever to survive at the moment. .THEY SET ME UP ..TOOK MY FREEDOM FROM ME .... U ASK WHY AM MENTALLY UNSTABLE..THIS IS .. I DONT HAVE NO FRIEND ,NOBODY TO TRUST ... JUST FAKE LOVE ALL AROUND ME," he captioned the post below.

Showboy after his first post later, shared another post of the fight between himself and the late Junior U.S, to say that "exactly 5yrs ago. how I got set up by crisswaddle and shatta wale friends . I read alot of comments and people saying whatever and still accusing me ... this is not the full video..they cut it to favor them".

He further went on to narrate how the fight and stabbing happened. "But the truth is just 1 ... junior us thought he could beat me up.. he disrespected Waddle, disrespected Amg and tried to bully me. I told them to leave my apartment ,he got mad he push me to the kitchen slapped me and pulled a knife on me and said Criss Waddle do me showboy showboy way a dey fool. Me ano fit take that nonsense come in top , na make ask about him from kumasi".

Read his detailed narration below

He tried to put fear in me but I was very high..all the shit he was saying ano see am .. the dude recording started recording when junior assaulted me and seen junior wining me .. and when he God/ALLAH took control ,I grabBED him and bite and stab him ..he stayed screaming for help .he told his patna to separate but his patna was just in shock I was able to beat their kumasi killer ..so I manage to run away from the apartment..

The dude recording called me back when I was running away and said junior is loosing blood so I SHOULD come and we take him to the hospital. So my good heart STOPPED running not knowing it was all plan ... when I stop running the dude recording held me hostage till junior us came downstairs to try get his revenge.. junior head my hair dragging me and I said we should should stop fighting they will deport us.

The truth is one ... they underestimated and they tried to get revenge any how possible ..they COULDN'T beat me on the streets so they lied on me to the police that I wanted to smoke weed in their car and I picked up a knife and stapped him. .. junior worked with prosecutor snitched on and told them he scared of his life .. made sure I was going to get sentenced so he always win.