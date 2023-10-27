Crying is orgasm for the soul - KiDi

In an interview with TV3 on the Day Show, KiDi said he viewed crying as a necessary release for the soul, particularly when one recognizes that something is amiss.

He encouraged people not to suppress their tears, highlighting the importance of acknowledging emotions rather than internalizing them to the point of detriment.

"I have cried too, I cry, no one is too though, the macho man from your gym cries. I think crying is like an orgasm for the soul,” KiDi said.

“It is a release for the soul when you realize something is wrong, you have to feel out when something is wrong , don't hold your tears and die.”

KiDi also critiqued the societal pressure surrounding the notion of masculinity, referring to "Berma enso" as one of the toxic teachings.

“Berma enso is one of the toxic things that they've taught,” he added.

The artiste also revealed that his song “I lied” can serve as an inspiration for people facing depression, among other battles.

In the same interview, KiDi expressed his concerns about the late timing of musical shows in the country, which differs from other jurisdictions.

He recounted a specific incident when he performed at an event in Europe, where the show started exactly on time, in contrast to Ghana where events often extend into the late hours.

“This is a collective effort that we all have to make. It's not just about fans. There was one time I was doing a show, and I was like, it’s starting at nine.