According to D Black's tales, he didn't build his businesses and career on a silver platter. He recently disclosed that he was sacked from Pope John Senior High School.

D Black in Pope John SHS Pulse Ghana

He said he was expelled from the school during his third year for breaking the rules. According to him, his dismissal from the Koforidua based catholic school came after breaking bounds to Accra to record songs.

He, therefore, missed writing his final year WASSSCE in the school and had to register for the Nov/Dec private examination. He passed the examination, gained admission into the University of Cape Coast to study Economics.

However, in his second year at UCC, he transferred to the University of Ghana, Legon, where he studied Théâtre Arts. He started his music in 2009 and now blends it businesses.

Here is the list of companies owned by the 34-year-old.

Black Avenue Muzik

Black Avenue Muzik is the rapper's first business venture. Under the record label, he signed once signed Joey B and Dee Money as artistes on the label. Later he signed Freda Rhymz, Dahlin Gage, Singlet, Ms Forson but they've all left the label.

Black Avenue Muzik currently has Sefa, DJ Breezy and Nina Ricchie. The label is one of the rapper's sources of income as a businessman.

Live Wire Events

This is an events management company founded in 2015 by the rapper. Live Wire Events produces social and corporate events. In 2015 the company produced one of Ghana’s biggest Boxing Fights at the Kumasi Sports Stadium between Bukom Banku and Ayittey Powers. The bout saw performances from Ghanaian acts Sarkodie, Shatta Wale and Efya.

Livewire Events is also popular for its annual Celebrity Soccer Weekend. The event house has also put together festivals. Livewire Events produced the 2018 Kundum Festival Jam in Axim for the Ministry of Tourism.

Oasis Lounge

Oasis Lounge is another business run by D black. The venue located in Cantonment is a hangout joint. Oasis has become one of the most popular places of leisure in Accra as it gets busy almost every weekend - making D Black cash as a business.

D Black at Oasis Pulse Ghana

Club Onyx

Club Onyx is also owned by the Ghanaian rapper. The club shares the same environment with his Oasis Lounge. However, it is run as a separate business with D Black as its CEO. The club has also become favourite nightlife joint with dozens of stars trooping in. Without a doubt, it's a good business making the rapper richer every weekend.

Enjoyment Radio

This is the rappers baby project. It is an online radio which comes to add to other businesses he owns.

Announcing this new venture some months ago, he wrote "80% done ..: The setting up of Fresh & Urban Online Radio Station @enjoymentradio ™️ coming along nicely Let’s Take Our Music, Our Culture, Our Lifestyle, Our Enjoyment to the world!!!".

Micro Finance

D Black also has an investment in a microfinance firm. The rapper hasn't disclosed much about this investment but he has mentioned it in a recent conversation whilst speaking about his latest music project and business on #KalyjaySpaces. "I have my own thing in Microfinance as well," he said and added that his entity is open to supporting new businesses.