Daddy Lumba and Nana Acheampong reunite after years, perform together

The two veterans were seen performing together for the first time in many years during a musical show dubbed, “The Legends Night”.

During their performance at the Legends Night which took place at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC), Charles Kwadwo Fosu known well as Daddy Lumba paid homage to former group member and friend Nana Acheampong.

According to him, Nana Acheampong introduced him to the Highlife genre and also contributed to his career.

“When I went to Germany, I was doing Gospel until I found Nana Acheampong who introduced me to Highlife. He has played a major role in my music career and I owe him a lot” he said.

Until the two fell out, they were a group known as Lumba Brothers.