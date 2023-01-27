Daddy Lumba pays courtesy call on IGP

In a statement on his Facebook page, the visit, which was the legendary musician’s first at the headquarters since the appointment of Mr. Dampare, was to foster closer relations with the Police Service.

Daddy Lumba on Wednesday, January 25, paid a courtesy call on the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, at his office in Accra.

The visit, which was the legendary musician's first at the headquarters since the appointment of Dr. Dampare, was to foster closer relations with the Police Service.

They discussed how he could join forces with the service, using his influence to promote peace, while showcasing the great works of the Police.

Daddy Lumba also engaged with the IGP over other matters of national interest and explored areas of collaboration between police and his radio station, DLFM.

The 58-year-old, who recently released his latest single “Ofon Na Edi Asem Fo”, also toured the newly established Police TV Station set to be commissioned soon. He was deeply impressed by the ultramodern set up of the station and expressed same to the IGP.

He commended Dr. Dampare for his forthright and impressive visionary leadership.