"The truth is that I wanted to do something different because I see that everyone dyes their hair. I hope not everyone copies me now," he said.

Dan Sur Pulse Ghana

Confirming he underwent surgery for the look, he detailed that "I have it as a hook that is implanted in my head and that hook has hooks and they are all hooked in my skull, under my skin".

"This is my hair. Golden hair. The first rapper to have gold hair implanted in human history," he added. Apart from the golden hair, Dan Sur also decided to go a step further by getting a matching gold grill which he shows off whenever he opens his mouth.

The Mexican rapper also shared a TikTok video below that shows him brushing his grill teeth with toothpaste to reply a fan who asked him how he keeps his grill/teeth clean.

Some social media believe Dan Sur's gold chains hair has been inspired by Lil Uzi Vert, who went viral earlier this year after spending $24 million on a “natural” pink diamond that was implanted on his forehead.

However, Vert, 26, has now been spotted without the precious on his forehead and claims that a fan ripped it out from his face at the Rolling Loud music festival in July but says he was able to jump into the crowd and retrieve it.