Dancegod Lloyd and Asamoah Gyan battle out for the originator of Asylum dance challenge

For a while, he was widely believed to be the originator of these dance moves. However, recent revelations from the former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan have sparked debate.

According to Gyan in a tweet, he was the originator of the now viral dance

"Go watch Ghana vrs Australia 2010 and u will know where this dance came from when I scored" he tweeted under a post.

Gyan first performed this dance at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa in Ghana's win over Serbia.

However, a lot of people didn't see this dance until Gyan scored in the game against Australia where he performed this dance with Kevin Prince Boateng.

Now, 14 years later, the dance has made a resurgence, captivating Ghanaians once again as they groove to Olivetheboy's infectious track "Asylum."

While Dancegod Lloyd's rendition of the dance has gained immense popularity, there's speculation that he may have drawn inspiration from Gyan's earlier performance.

DanceGod Lloyd, whose real name is Laud Anoo Konadu, is a renowned Ghanaian dancer, choreographer, and instructor. He gained fame for his exceptional dance skills and innovative choreography, which he showcases in various dance challenges and performances.

In addition to his individual career, DanceGod Lloyd is also the co-founder of the DWP Academy (Dance With Purpose Academy) along with his colleague, Incredible Zigi.

Though he is no more part of DWP Academy, the dancegroup is a prominent dance institution based in Ghana that offers training in various dance styles, including Afrobeat, Hip-Hop, Contemporary, and more.