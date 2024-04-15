Chris Brown took to his social media page, posting a video with the caption: "@dancegodlloyd 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Hmmmmm @davido #11:11deuxe."
Dancegod Lyod goes global again as Chris Brown shares his dance video
Ghanaian Dancer and content creator , Dancegod Lloyd has once again captured global attention, this time courtesy of none other than music icon Chris Brown.
The video showcased Dancegod Lloyd and his team grooving to Chris Brown's track, "Hmmm," featuring Davido.
The shared clip has sparked waves of excitement across social media platforms, with fans and followers celebrating Dancegod Lloyd's talent and the recognition from such a prominent figure in the music industry.
Clearly elated by the acknowledgment, Dancegod Lloyd couldn't contain his joy, commenting, "Thank you all for the love! Can’t wait to dance with CB ❤️❤️❤️❤️😭"
Watch Here :
This interaction not only underscores Dancegod Lloyd's growing influence on the global dance scene but also hints at potential future collaborations between the Ghanaian dancer and the American music superstar, Chris Brown.
Fans are eagerly anticipating what this newfound connection could bring to the dance and music realms alike.
