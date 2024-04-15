ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Dancegod Lyod goes global again as Chris Brown shares his dance video

Gideon Nicholas Day

Ghanaian Dancer and content creator , Dancegod Lloyd has once again captured global attention, this time courtesy of none other than music icon Chris Brown.

Dancegod Lyod goes Global again as Chris Bown posts his video
Dancegod Lyod goes Global again as Chris Bown posts his video

Chris Brown took to his social media page, posting a video with the caption: "@dancegodlloyd 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Hmmmmm @davido #11:11deuxe."

Recommended articles

Dancegod Lloyd
Dancegod Lloyd Pulse Ghana

The video showcased Dancegod Lloyd and his team grooving to Chris Brown's track, "Hmmm," featuring Davido.

The shared clip has sparked waves of excitement across social media platforms, with fans and followers celebrating Dancegod Lloyd's talent and the recognition from such a prominent figure in the music industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Clearly elated by the acknowledgment, Dancegod Lloyd couldn't contain his joy, commenting, "Thank you all for the love! Can’t wait to dance with CB ❤️❤️❤️❤️😭"

Watch Here :

This interaction not only underscores Dancegod Lloyd's growing influence on the global dance scene but also hints at potential future collaborations between the Ghanaian dancer and the American music superstar, Chris Brown.

Fans are eagerly anticipating what this newfound connection could bring to the dance and music realms alike.

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!
Gideon Nicholas Day

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Berla Mundi

Berla Mundi details why she ditched GhOne to TV3 (VIDEO)

Media Personality Berla Mundi

God made me uncomfortable at GHOne - 5 career lessons from Berla Mundi's speech

Wendy Shay

I never slept with any ‘Sakawa boy or rich man’ for cash - Wendy Shay (Video)

Funny Face remanded in police custody as he appears in court over accident

Funny Face granted GH120,000 bail after Kasoa accident