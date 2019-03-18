Mr Opoku Kwarteng made the announcement via his Instagram page with a flyer for the concert to invite music lovers to come and have fun.

Per the details on the flyer spotted by pulse.com.gh, the commemoration concert will be held on the 29th of March 2019 at the West Hills Mall, Weija.

Artistes billed for the free concert which will start from 6PM till day break haven’t been announced yet but Mr Opoku Kwarteng promises that it will be fun.

See Starboy Kwarteng's post below.