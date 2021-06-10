Date Rush: Abena Korkor set to appear on TV3’s love-seeking reality show (WATCH)

Giving heads up about what to expect, Abena Korkor has disclosed that the episode was shot way before her recent back and forth with TV3.

Pulse Ghana

During her viral relapse video which has now been deleted, she said her appearance was for a charity project that will see the Date Rush crew donating to Accra Psychiatric home.

The pre-recorded show would be aired this weekend on Sunday at 8:00 PM. “In tribute to love and humanity, I do this. Watch for this Sunday on @tv3_ghana. Just remember everyone deserves love whether living with or without a mental health condition or any disability,” Abena Korkor wrote.

TV3 has reportedly sacked Abena Korkor from its outfit for posting a racy lingerie photo on Instagram.

When she appeared on the Delay Show, she said her contract with TV3 has expired so she has been working without a contract and after her lingerie photos went viral, someone from TV3 informed her that some sponsors don’t want to be associated with her so she has been taken off the show.

TV3 has not released any official statement on this brouhaha.

Meanwhile, in the latest news, Abena Korkor has been trending fololwing her relapse on Friday. In an Instagram live, she spoke about her sexual experience and mentioned that she has slept with about 100 men.