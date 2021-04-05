Abena Korkor goes wild again on social media with another nude post (VIDEO)

Abena Korkor later removed the lingerie videos from her Instagram page but has dropped another one today which she captioned "embracing all of me. If I ain’t got me...".

In the video below that sees Abena also raising her legs to model in her lingerie, she added that "I am really looking forward to an ambassadorial deal from @victoriassecret @savagexfenty @fashiontofigure @fahhionnovacurve".

Meanwhile, before this, the TV3 presenter who has been vocal about her battle with bipolar disorder has said that she is not going through a relapse phase.

"Hello guys, thank you so much for the messages, you know the prayers and all that I am doing great, thankfully I am not going through a relapse, I just received some news that I wasn't too happy about and I had a meltdown," she said in a post she shared yesterday.