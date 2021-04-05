RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Abena Korkor goes wild again on social media with another nude post (VIDEO)

Abena Korkor has dropped another nude video on social media amidst ongoing brouhaha.

Abena Korkor drops another nude video

Pulse Ghana

The TV3 presenter wept on social media a few days ago over concern that the TV3 station has suspended 'The Ladies Circle' show which she co-hosts with Anita Akuffo and Chrystal Aryee.

According to her, she believed the show was impromptu placed on hold because people complained that a video she shared in which she was modelling in lingerie was inappropriate for a TV presenter.

Firing back at her critics she said "I don’t intend to fit in a category. A lady does not do this. You’re a role model don’t do this. I am proud of who I am, living my authentic self. And I will attract my tribe that will let me live out my full potential".

Abena Korkor's post
Abena Korkor's post Abena Korkor's post Pulse Ghana

Abena Korkor later removed the lingerie videos from her Instagram page but has dropped another one today which she captioned "embracing all of me. If I ain’t got me...".

In the video below that sees Abena also raising her legs to model in her lingerie, she added that "I am really looking forward to an ambassadorial deal from @victoriassecret @savagexfenty @fashiontofigure @fahhionnovacurve".

Meanwhile, before this, the TV3 presenter who has been vocal about her battle with bipolar disorder has said that she is not going through a relapse phase.

"Hello guys, thank you so much for the messages, you know the prayers and all that I am doing great, thankfully I am not going through a relapse, I just received some news that I wasn't too happy about and I had a meltdown," she said in a post she shared yesterday.

TV3 is yet to officially comment on its working relationship with Abena Korkor amidst unconfirmed reports that the channel is dropping her as a presenter.

