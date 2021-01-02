The world is still having its New Year resolutions and trying very hard to put things in place to make 2021 a better year.

But it seems things aren’t so for billionaire Nigerian business mogul, Aliko Dangote. He has been a subject in side-chicks drama which is gathering attention on social media.

We woke up to see an Atlanta based woman, Bea Lewis, 33, claiming that to have been in a romantic relationship with Dangote. Their relationship, she claimed, is however broken and her heart is torn into hundred pieces.

She noted that although the business mogul has broken up with her, dating him changed her perspectives, fortunes and also broadened her horizons.

In a post, Bea Lewis spoke about the uniqueness of Mr Dangote and described their alleged time together as unforgettable moments.

"I dated the richest Blackman in the world and he broke my heart in a 1000 pieces. I learnt more from him than any person I ever met," she wrote.

Read the post below: