Reacting to the sad news of his music colleague, the Nigerian singer has promised to financially take care of the late musician’s family.

DJ Arafat DJ Arafat

Taking to Instagram, the “If” singer shared a video of himself with the late Ivorian star and wrote “ Last time we performed together at My concert in Abidjan 🇨🇮 @djarafat !! Woke up this morning still can’t believe you gone! I love you brother... I will be there for your family as long as I’m here! Like they say The best flowers are picked first! Enjoy heaven YOROBO REST IN PERFECT PEACE

 READ ALSO: CCTV footage of how Dj Arafat's accident occured released (Watch)

DJ Arafat died Monday following a motor accident he had, which left him with a skull fracture. He left behind two children and his fiancée, Carmen.

Dj Arafat's family Dj Arafat's family

See Davido’s post below.