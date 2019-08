In the video seen by pulse.com.gh, the popular Ivorian musician was riding his motorbike and performing a stunt, which saw him unfortunately riding into a car at a junction.

According to a report by Jeune Afrique, DJ Arafat was pronounced dead on Monday after he was admitted to hospital in, Abidjan, with a fractured skull after the accident on Sunday night.

Watch the CCTV footage below of how exactly the accident occurred.