Davido gifts first daughter Range Rover SUV as birthday present (VIDEO)

To celebrate her 6th birthday, Davido gifted his daughter, a Range Rover SUV, worth thousands of dollars.

He shared a video of the gift on his Instagram page.

In the video, which has received almost 200,000 views, Imade was testing out her new whip, and it seems she might be getting a driving license soon because she does know her way around the car.

Davido and Dele Momodu’s niece Sophia Momodu welcomed Imade Adeleke on May 14, 2015, and it was shrouded in a lot of controversies before and after childbirth.

The two had to fight for custody of their first child. Davido said that Sophia was an irresponsible mother and smoked Indian hemp popularly known as weed.

The little Imade was said to have been ill and her blood sample was taken at the hospital which found the substance in her blood.

Davido’s family seized the baby and attempted to take her out of the country to Dubai. Sophia had no choice but to cry out to her famous uncle, celebrated journalist Dele Momodu who alerted the airport authorities of the planned ‘kidnap’ – which then threw spanner in the works of the plan to ferry the innocent girl out of the country without her mother.