RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Davido gifts first daughter Range Rover SUV as birthday present (VIDEO)

Authors:

David Mawuli

Nigerian afro-pop star Davido couldn’t keep calm when his daughter, Aurora Imade Adeleke, turned 6 today.

Davido and a smiling Imade
Davido and a smiling Imade ece-auto-gen

Imade, who is the “Aye” hitmaker’s eldest child, share a special bond and it grows as the day goes by.

Recommended articles

To celebrate her 6th birthday, Davido gifted his daughter, a Range Rover SUV, worth thousands of dollars.

He shared a video of the gift on his Instagram page.

In the video, which has received almost 200,000 views, Imade was testing out her new whip, and it seems she might be getting a driving license soon because she does know her way around the car.

Davido and Dele Momodu’s niece Sophia Momodu welcomed Imade Adeleke on May 14, 2015, and it was shrouded in a lot of controversies before and after childbirth.

The two had to fight for custody of their first child. Davido said that Sophia was an irresponsible mother and smoked Indian hemp popularly known as weed.

The little Imade was said to have been ill and her blood sample was taken at the hospital which found the substance in her blood.

Davido’s family seized the baby and attempted to take her out of the country to Dubai. Sophia had no choice but to cry out to her famous uncle, celebrated journalist Dele Momodu who alerted the airport authorities of the planned ‘kidnap’ – which then threw spanner in the works of the plan to ferry the innocent girl out of the country without her mother.

She was subsequently returned to Sophia and Davido simply moved on with his life and went on to have more baby mamas.

Authors:

David Mawuli David Mawuli

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina [Credit: Improving Men's Libido]

The health benefits of papaya seeds are unbelievable

Pawpaw: The health benefits of papaya seeds are unbelievable [15 Health Benefits]

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders (video)

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Guys like to act like they are not hurt by breakups [Credit - FunnyJunk]