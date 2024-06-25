Davido in tears as he finally weds Chioma after almost 10 years of dating

In a video from the ongoing wedding in Lagos on Tuesday, one of the groom’s men wiped Davido’s tears, after which the singer hugged Chioma’s father who continued to pray for him.
Award-winning musician, David Adeleke, popularly called Davido, struggled to hide his tears when the father of his wife, Chioma Rowland, was praying for the newly wedded couple.
The couple’s wedding has been building up excitement on social media with the hashtag #CHIVIDO2024 since the duo released their pre-wedding photos.
Chioma's father asked for divine blessings and prosperity for the young celebrity couple with beautiful twins.
In Igbo, Davido’s father-in-law prayed for the singer's prosperity, marriage blessings, and fruitfulness. He also prayed against evil coming close to the couple while noting that their union was ordained by God.
Style influencer Chioma looked ethereal in a white corseted ensemble with a long train, wearing beautiful beaded sandals.
Celebrity groom Davido also wore a stylish white three-piece outfit and matching mobutu hat to ask for his baby mama's hand in marriage.
Davido, in a display of grandeur, cruised to his wedding in a 2023 Mercedes Maybach, a car known for its luxury and exclusivity.
The wedding, which included former Nigerian president Oluṣẹgun Ọbasanjọ and other affluent Nigerian socialites like Cubana Chief Priest, saw the award-winning singer cruising in one of his most expensive luxury cars.