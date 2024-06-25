Davido in tears as he finally weds Chioma after almost 10 years of dating

The couple’s wedding has been building up excitement on social media with the hashtag #CHIVIDO2024 since the duo released their pre-wedding photos.

Chioma's father asked for divine blessings and prosperity for the young celebrity couple with beautiful twins.

In Igbo, Davido’s father-in-law prayed for the singer's prosperity, marriage blessings, and fruitfulness. He also prayed against evil coming close to the couple while noting that their union was ordained by God.

Style influencer Chioma looked ethereal in a white corseted ensemble with a long train, wearing beautiful beaded sandals.

Celebrity groom Davido also wore a stylish white three-piece outfit and matching mobutu hat to ask for his baby mama's hand in marriage.

Davido, in a display of grandeur, cruised to his wedding in a 2023 Mercedes Maybach, a car known for its luxury and exclusivity.