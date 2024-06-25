Davido cruises in $600,000 Maybach to his wedding, says 'Nigeria is happy'

The wedding, which included former Nigerian president Oluṣẹgun Ọbasanjọ and other affluent Nigerian socialites like Cubana Chief Priest, saw the award-winning singer cruising in one of his most expensive luxury cars.

The iconic car is a collaboration series between Mercedes-Maybach and the late Ghanaian-American designer Virgil Abloh. Only 150 examples of the special-edition Maybach S 680 sedan were produced worldwide.

Undoubtedly, the 2023 Mercedes Maybach Virgil Abloh S680 is a unique choice for Davido's big day. The singer took to social media to share the moment he was chauffeured to his traditional amidst top security and cheers from fans and observers.

He captioned the post, "Nigeria is happy." After barely two hours, the post has gathered over 70,000 comments from Instagram users.

Davido shipped the car to Nigeria last year at a reported cost of $120,000. The vehicle was released in honour of Virgil Abloh’s life after his passing. Vigil had previously worked on Mercedes-Benz’s Geländewagen car before his untimely death at the age of 41.

According to Ola of Lagos, a Nigerian socialite known for reviewing luxury cars, Davido was the first African to bring the 2023 Mercedes Maybach to Africa.

Davido, the Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, and Chioma Avril Rowland, a chef and influencer, have been in an on-and-off relationship that has captured public attention since they went public in 2018.

The couple got engaged in 2019 and welcomed their son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, later that year. Sadly, he died at age three after unfortunately drowning in a pool at home. However, Davido and Chioma were later blessed with twins.