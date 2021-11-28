Ghanaian-American fashion designer Virgil Abloh dies aged 41

Sadly, Virgil had been battling cancer for so many years which was not public knowledge.

Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH says he is devasted by the passing of Virgil Abloh describing him as a man of great wisdom.

“We are all shocked after this terrible news, Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom. The LVMH family joins me in this moment of great sorrow, and we are all thinking of his loved ones after the passing of their husband, their father, their brother, or their friend,” the statement said.

Until his death, Virgil Abloh was the artistic director of Loius Vuitton’s men’s collection. He held the position since 2018.

He was also the CEO of Off-White, a Milan-based label that he founded in 2012.