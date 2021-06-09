God will deal with any wickedness around me - Davido reacts to prophecy that he ‘will die by poisoning’ (WATCH)

According to the preacher, the person who will poison Davido will ‘put something inside his drink, and he’ll be rushed to the hospital’.

“I’ve told you about one singer called Davido, they will poison him,” the pastor said in the viral video. “I don’t know him, I’ve never seen him in my life but they will put something inside his drink, he’ll be rushed to the hospital, he’ll be admitted, he’ll be unconscious.”

The preacher went on to say, “I’ve been dealing with it in prayer but the Lord says it will happen” and further claimed that “the person that will poison him is sleeping in his house.”

But reacting to this, Davido took to Twitter to say he is blessed and God will expose any bad thing around him.

“God will expose and deal with any wickedness around me near or far Amen. I’m blessed,” he tweeted.