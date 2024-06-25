ADVERTISEMENT
Davido and Chioma surprised with new car as wedding gift (VIDEO)

Selorm Tali

Davido and Chioma have been surprised with a new car as they tie the knot today.

In a video from the ongoing star-studded ceremony in Lagos, the couple were presented with a brand-new white car.

The car gift is reportedly from a company to show their love and support for the power couple.

A car gift for Davido can never go wrong, given that his love for cars is known. He arrived at his wedding in a 2023 Mercedes Maybach, renowned for its luxury and exclusivity.

This iconic car is a collaboration between Mercedes-Maybach and the late Ghanaian-American designer Virgil Abloh. Only 150 special-edition Maybach S 680 sedans were produced worldwide.

Undoubtedly, the 2023 Mercedes Maybach Virgil Abloh S680 was a unique choice for Davido's big day.

The singer shared his arrival on social media, chauffeured amid top security and cheers from fans. He captioned the post, "Nigeria is happy." Within two hours, the post garnered over 70,000 comments on Instagram.

Davido, the Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, and Chioma Avril Rowland, a chef and influencer, have had a public on-and-off relationship since going public in 2018.

They got engaged in 2019 and welcomed their son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, later that year. Tragically, Ifeanyi passed away at the age of three due to drowning. However, Davido and Chioma were later blessed with twins.

Despite facing challenges such as cheating allegations, breakup rumours, and public scrutiny, the couple remains a power duo that attracts constant buzz. They legally married in 2023 and are now celebrating with a grand ceremony.

