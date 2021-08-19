Sarkodie has shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation he had with South African rapper, Cassper Nyovest and it shocked Dee Moneey that the rapper's Whatsapp works. This is to reveal that he sent Sarkodie messages but he never replied to him.
Dee Money calls out Sarkodie for ignoring his WhatsApp but chatting South African rapper
Apparently, it is not only phone calls Sarkodie doesn't pick, he doesn't reply to WhatsApp messages too according to new information from Dee Moneey.
In the screenshot Sarkodie posted, the South African rapper could be heard speaking Twi. "Chale e den na ekor so," the 'Superman' rapper said in the post Sarkodie captioned " Y’all get my brother @casspernyovest a passport ASAP !!!!".
Replying to his post with a shock, Dee Moneey tweeted " Ah so your Whatsapp dey work? Cool". The tweet has since gone viral with tweeps having so much to say that has seen 'Dee Money' and 'Sark' trending on Twitter.
It is recalled that Edem, recently complained about how Sarkodie refused to pick his countless calls when he had booked a video shoot with him. But in Sarkodie in his response said even his mother also complains of the same issue.
Ghanaian rapper E.L, Ivorian music legend Freddy Meiway, Nigeria's Yemi Alade have all ever complained about King Sark not responding to their calls.
The Dee Moneey revelation has therefore sparked a conversation online over how fellow musicians find it difficult in contacting Sarkodie. See the tweets below for what tweeps have to say.
