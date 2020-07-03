The Ghanaian rapper, showed off the new car, a Jaguar F-type, being driven out from a container at the Tema Habour. According to him, the car is one of the 300 manufactured and he is the only one who owns one in Ghana now.

Expressing his excitement over receiving the car that stunned onlookers at the Tema Harbour, the "Finish Line" rapper wrote wrote " she’s finally here “British Design Edition” 1 of 300 made & 1of1 in Ghana, blessed".

READ ALSO: Hajia 4 real gets a new Range Rover and house in Trasacco as birthday gifts

Checks online show that the starting price for a Jaguar F-Type is $61,000 and that runs to about GH354,715.00 - see tweets below of what fans have been saying about Dee Money's new car.