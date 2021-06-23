Delay ‘brother zones’ Amerado on ‘The Delay Show’ (WATCH)

A few days ago, Amerado disclosed on Onua TV that Drogba of ‘YOLO’ series fame once snatched his girlfriend.

According to the “Mempe” hitmaker, he was left heartbroken by the actor's move because he was so much into the girl with hopes of taking it far.

"It was about three or four years ago, the girl is from Accra. It wasn't easy, I couldn't drink water for one month. It's a bad experience, excuse me, even when you lose a loved one to death, it's that painful," he told Captain Smart on Onua FM.

He revealed that he had just started his career when the lady accepted to be his girlfriend. Then "she went to meet an actor in Ghana, who was staring in YOLO, he was called Bra Charles in YOLO," so she decided to be with him.

"I don't know what I did" Amerado added and disclosed that the girl later told him "to live life like she never existed".

But after Amerado shared his painful breakup story, it seems he has healed and moved on.

On his appearance on Delay’s show, he said he doesn’t want to discuss his ex-girlfriend in order not to drive his fans’ attention from his brand and music.

“I don't want to play with the minds of my fans,” he told Delay. “I don't want to switch their focus from my music to my ex-girlfriend.”

“For now, my focus is on brand Amerado. Nobody knows what the future holds. It might work out again between us. Good times are yet to come.”

However, when Delay asked if he would make up with his ex, he said he doesn’t know the future and quickly proposed to Delay.

Delay rejected him and told him it won’t work because of their huge age difference, but Amerado insisted things can work between them.