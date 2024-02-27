Delay shared the details of the incident through a heartfelt post on her WhatsApp Channel. She reminisced about the night the late Kwadwo Boadu, the former boss of Top Radio, offered her a position after an audition. The elation of being hired quickly turned into disappointment when she was informed that she would not be going on air the next morning.
Delay details how Top Radio bosses halted her media debut, claiming they didn't know her
Renowned TV personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, widely known as Delay, has revealed a setback in her early radio career when she was denied the opportunity to go on air at Top Radio due to a lack of familiarity with the then-program director.
Recommended articles
In her WhatsApp post, Delay recounted the excitement she and her sister felt about her radio debut. She vividly described her journey from Abossey Okai to Kwame Nkrumah Circle, holding onto her brown and cream CD bag tightly, filled with the latest songs of the time.
Upon reaching Top Radio in Kokomlemle, Delay encountered a somewhat unfriendly atmosphere.
Undeterred, Delay proceeded upstairs to greet the director, who was initially pleased to see her. However, her anticipation was cut short when she was called to meet the head of programs, DJ Oxygen.
According to Delay, DJ Oxygen informed her that she would not be going on air because he did not know anything about her.
This unexpected decision left Delay disheartened, as she had been under the impression that her hiring the previous night meant she would be on the radio the next morning.
The revelation sheds light on the challenges and obstacles Delay faced in her early career and serves as a testament to her resilience in the face of setbacks. Fans and followers have expressed support for Delay, recognizing her journey from humble beginnings to becoming a prominent figure in the media industry.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh