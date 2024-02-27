Delay details how Top Radio bosses halted her media debut, claiming they didn't know her

In her WhatsApp post, Delay recounted the excitement she and her sister felt about her radio debut. She vividly described her journey from Abossey Okai to Kwame Nkrumah Circle, holding onto her brown and cream CD bag tightly, filled with the latest songs of the time.

Pulse Ghana

Upon reaching Top Radio in Kokomlemle, Delay encountered a somewhat unfriendly atmosphere.

Undeterred, Delay proceeded upstairs to greet the director, who was initially pleased to see her. However, her anticipation was cut short when she was called to meet the head of programs, DJ Oxygen.

According to Delay, DJ Oxygen informed her that she would not be going on air because he did not know anything about her.

This unexpected decision left Delay disheartened, as she had been under the impression that her hiring the previous night meant she would be on the radio the next morning.