The NDC and the Former President named the party’s running mate for the 2020 elections yesterday and that has since got social media buzzing with myriads of comments, including one from the influential Ghanaian TV host who has expressed her goosebumps feeling over Mahama's choice.

Taking to social media, Delay posted a photo of the former UCC Vice-Chancellor, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang and wrote “Whhaattttt Is this true????? The glass ceiling has been shattered... Goosebumps”.

However, this is not the first time a female has been chosen as a running mate in Ghana’s for a general election in Ghana but this is the first time any of the major political parties have picked a woman for the job, perhaps a reason, Delay sees a glass ceiling being shattered if not that she has seen different vision as a Prophetess.

