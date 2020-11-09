According to the Delay Show host, she has noticed that the Ghanaian singer's way of dressing has changed with a lot of new piercings for jewels on her face. Delay says this new way of life by singer signals her that she might be going something.

Speaking on her show, she said: " my sister Wendy Shay, we come from the same hometown and we have a chat once a while but in recent times, I have notice that her dressing has changed".

Addressing her concern during the 'Instaglam' segment of her show, she continued that " she now has a lot of piercings. This is my personal observation, I see it that she is going through something".

Speaking to the 'Shay On You' singer she emphasized that " Wendy you are going through something. Or is it that there's some kind pressure on you? Or is somebody worrying you".

She jokingly ended her statement in the video below saying that "Or do you say I am going mad or I should go to 'Heblews'".

The 24-year-old singer is yet to respond to Delay's remarks about her. However, it appears Wendy Shay has somehow addressed that too in her "H.I.T" song which features Shatta Wale.

In the song released a few months ago, the award-winning sang about being ' a good girl who has gone bad' adding that 'you are guys are the reason why I have changed this way'.

Wendy Shay ever since her career, turned out to be the most trolled Ghanaian singer on social media and she has countless times recounted that though she struggled to deal with it, the cyberbullying has rather made her a ‘Tuff Skin Girl’.

The ‘Stevie Wonder' singer signed to Bullet’s ‘Rufftown Records’ music label. Kicked off her career in 2018 with her first single “Uber Driver” after Bullet introduced her as her new artiste following the passing of Ebony Reigns who died in a road crash.

Since then, the singer despite the backlash and constant criticism Wendy faces, she remained