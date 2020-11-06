Citizens have since been sharing their opinions on who among the 12 presidential candidates deserves their vote but the choice has significantly been skewed towards choosing between the candidates of the two major political parties in Ghana.

Some believe the incumbent President, Nana Addo deserves another 4-year term whilst others argue that Former President John Dramani Mahama of the NDC must come back.

Election 2020: Nana Akufo-Addo vs John Mahama

Accordingly, these 12 Ghanaian personalities in showbiz are not being spectators. After all, as citizens, they have made their opinions known because they have endorsed the 4 More 4 Nana campaign.

1.Samini

Samini

The Ghanaian dancehall act cut his teeth in the partisan politics in Ghana this year after the NPP released a song he composed for the party.

The song highlights achievements of Nana Addo to tell why Ghanaians must re-elect him.

2.Sarkodie

Sarkodie

The Ghanaian rapper has released a new track which he titles 'Happy Day' and in it, he rapped about the incumbent president to be given the nod to continue with his governance because of the benefits he has seen.

Rapping in Twi, in a verse of the song that features Kuami Eugene, he said: " if I have spoken about Dumsor and also complained about inflation, and today I have light because there's no dumsor and my children can go to school for free, then Nana continue".

3.Agya Koo

Agya Koo meets Nana Addo

The Kumawood actor is not new to the political scene. He is one of the popular faces who endorsed a political party at a time that it wasn't really common for celebrities to do so. As expected, Agya Koo is still for Nana Addo and the NPP this year.

4.Bibi Bright

Bibi Bright

The Ghanaian actress has proudly been an NPP sympathizer before H.E Nana Addo won the 2016 elections.

She campaigns for the party and that has later seen her being appointed as the Secretary of the Creative Arts Council.

5.Diana Asamoah

Diana Asamoah

Diana is one of the Gospel singers who is campaigning for the NPP this year. Accordingly, she has gone ahead to also release a song she has composed for the 4 More 4 Nana agenda.

A video of her saying NPP's slogan 'the battle is the Lord's' recently went viral.

6.Afia Schwarzenegger

Afia Schwarzenegger with Mahama's portrait

The Ghanaian social media commentator is the new face in this list because, in 2016, she proudly campaigned for John Mahama and the NDC but the party lost.

This year, she says she wants 4 More 4 Nana because her children benefited from Free SHS and the NPP government has employed one of her brothers.

7.Prince David Osei

Prince David Osei

The actor isn't a new face on this list. Prince has always been a proud sympathizer of the NPP and this year, he is once again amplifying his support for the re-election of Nana Addo. He uses his social media pages very often to share his campaign his messages.

8.Praye Tietia

Praye Tietia

The member of the Praye music group is also not new to this list. In 2016 he declared support for the NPP and he is keeping the same energy to see Nana Addo re-elected.

9.Empress Gifty

The Ghanaian Gospel singer is one of the new faces in this list because she previously campaigned for the NDC.

Gifty Osei and Hopeson Adorye

She married NPP's Hopeson Adorye in 2019 and according to her, that has changed her political affiliation. She explains that her husband is running as the NPP parliamentary candidate for the Kpone Katamanso constituency in the upcoming elections, and she needs to support him.

10.Toosweet Annan

Too Sweet Annan

The Ghanaian actor is also one of the celebrities who has declared his support for the NPP.

Toosweet may be silent in the media space but after returning to Ghana from Nigeria, where he stayed for about 8 months, he has been using his social media platforms to campaign for Nana Addo's re-election.

11.Mark Okraku Mantey

Mark Okraku-Mantey

The Hitz FM programmes manager and veteran sound engineer is an old phase in this list. He is a proud NPP sympathizer and even helped the party to draft its 2016 manifesto on matters relating to the creative arts industry.

After the Party's 2016 win, he has been appointed as the head of the Creative Arts Council of Ghana.

12.Andy Dosty

Andy Dosty

The Hits FM presenter isn't vocal with his partisan politics but he is one of the known showbiz faces who wants another term for the incumbent President.

13.Cwesi Oteng

Cwesi Oteng and Nana Addo in the lead up to the 2016 elections

The Ghanaian Gospel singer isn't new to politics. He supported the NPP years back and his career dip has even been blamed on his decision to venture into politics.

Regardless, Cwesi Oteng is still in there and campaigning for the NPP this year.

