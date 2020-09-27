A popular radio and television personality, businesswoman, and arguably one of Ghana's best interviewers. She has it all.

However, these glaring successes didn't come on a silver platter. Sharing her story on social media, Delay recalled the earlier days from Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region to Accra.

She disclosed how she had to sleep on empty stomachs sometimes in the formative years in order to achieve her dreams.

Deloris Frimpong Manso DCX

Check out what she wrote below

“I’ve always been a bit too ambitious, and have never been afraid to dream big. I used to live in Nkawkaw and will dream of being a big time radio presenter in Accra!

“I used to sleep on an empty stomach in Tema and dream of running some huge business. I haven’t stopped dreaming. I’ve been dreaming a lot lately! Sometimes, all you have is a dream. KEEP DREAMING! DREAMS COME TRUE! #beinspired.”