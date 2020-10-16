According to the budding actor, he only went somewhere to deal with personal issues and he didn't tell anyone where he was going. Dennis debunks reports that his missing report was for a publicity stunt, emphasizing he doesn't even any new project he is working on.

In the post above that viral on social media on Monday, he was reported to have booked a cab with one of the cab-hailing apps on Friday to Ablekuma on Friday night and never returned home with his phone switched off.

READ ALSO: Social media goes crazy over wild photo of Eazzy and Quamina MP

In a video seen by pulse.com.gh this morning, Dennis denied staging his missing report. He said "that wasn't my intention, I am truly sorry, I am not in the business of publicity stunt. As I am speaking to you, I do not have any project, I don't have any script in my inbox or anything coming up so why would I?"

Watch the video below to hear from him.