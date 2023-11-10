‘You will cry blood’ - Diana Asamoah fires Cecilia Marfo over her collapsed church

She advised Cecilia Marfo to focus on God's work and avoid controversial practices, such as spitting in people's mouths and using unconventional methods in her ministry.

In an interview with Angel FM, Diana Asamoah criticized Cecilia Marfo's actions and her emotional display on TV, emphasizing the need for adherence to the word of God. She noted that relying on unconventional practices had led to a decline in her church membership.

“She was relying on spitting in people’s mouths and using bread that had been smeared with sweat to run her church. If you don’t give God the necessary prestige He deserves, He will leave you to the world and you will be crying immensely, in fact, you will cry blood.

"With the 40 church members left, God has even favored her because if I knew, I wouldn’t have stopped criticizing her. This is a boot for boot, we are ready to stand for God,” she said.

Diana Asamoah continued: “Even when Jesus started his ministry, He had 120, then it reduced to 70 and finally He settled with 12 but He didn’t cry because He knew the word of God and was not surprised. Even with the 40 members, she might lose unless she changes her mind and sticks to the word of God.

"Who am I to collapse your church if you were doing the right thing? How can the Kennedy Agyapong do so? It is not about crying, if she wants her members to come back she should work according to the bible."

Cecilia Marfo had previously shared her emotional experience of her church's decline in membership, which had reduced from over 400 members to just 40.

She attributed the decline to issues with individuals like Kennedy Agyapong and Diana Asamoah, whose criticisms and conflicts had affected her church. She expressed her belief that God would eventually deal with those who had contributed to her church's challenges.

During an interview on JoyPrime TV, Cecilia Marfo broke down in tears while discussing her church's predicament. She explained that the pain she had endured was a result of her church's declining membership, which she believed was linked to criticisms and conflicts.