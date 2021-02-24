The “Adom Grace” singer on Wednesday (February 24, 2021) wowed fans when she shared a family photo featuring her husband, Joseph Hamilton, and beautiful twins.

Diana Hamilton wore matching African prints outfit with her daughter while her husband and son went funky – rocking polo shirts over jeans and sneakers.

The singer used the photo to send a motivational message to her fans, saying despite the turmoil surrounding them, they shouldn't "forget about God's goodness, mercy, favour and grace."

She said her followers should always remember that tomorrow can always be better than today, and prayed that they step boldly into tomorrow knowing that the Lord will never leave nor forsake them.

“Good morning family. It's all too easy to get caught up in the turmoil surrounding you and forget about God's goodness, mercy, favour and grace. Always remember that tomorrow can always be better than today. I pray that you step boldly into tomorrow knowing that the Lord will never leave you nor forsake you. He's got you covered!” she captioned the beautiful photo on her Instagram page, adding that they should mask up.

The photo attracted a lot of positive comments from her fans on her Instagram page, including comments from television personalities, Nana Ama McBrown and Afia Amankwaah Tamakloe, and gospel singer Piesie Esther.