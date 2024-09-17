ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Diddy arrested over alleged sexual crimes after FBI swooped his NYC hotel

Selorm Tali

Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested late Monday night at a hotel in Midtown, New York after federal agents from Homeland Security swooped in on him at his apartment.

P Diddy home raided
P Diddy home raided

The arrest comes as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged sex trafficking and other serious offences. Although reports are still unconfirmed, it is believed that law enforcement officials searched Diddy's hotel room before taking him into custody.

Recommended articles

Diddy was reportedly transported to the FBI Field Office in Manhattan following his arrest. This action appears to be related to the investigation that led to search warrants being executed at his homes in Beverly Hills and Miami. Over recent months, a grand jury has been hearing testimony from multiple accusers concerning the case.

February 26, 2024: Jones Jr. accuses Combs of sexual assault and drugging.
February 26, 2024: Jones Jr. accuses Combs of sexual assault and drugging. Jones' suit filed on Monday lists several allegations against Combs, according to the AP and the Times.The suit also says, per AP, Combs made Jones work in a bathroom while Combs walked around naked and showered.Per The Times, Jones accused Combs of grabbing his genitals without consent, attempting to "groom" Jones into having sex with another man, and forcing Jones to "solicit sex workers and perform sex acts to the pleasure of Mr. Combs."Jones also alleged he was not paid for his work on Combs' latest album, according to the Times. There is an online crowdfunding campaign with a statement reading "Help Me Sue Sean 'Diddy' Combs," which seems to have been started by Jones earlier this month.Holley, Combs' attorney, accused Jones of lying to get money from Combs."Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday," she said in a statement to Business."His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines."Tyrone Blackburn, Jones' attorney, did not immediately respond to a request to comment from Business Insider. Business Insider USA

Diddy's attorney, Marc Agnifilo, expressed disappointment over the charges, saying, "We believe this is an unjust prosecution by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Sean 'Diddy' Combs has spent the last three decades building an empire, caring for his family, and supporting the Black community. He may not be perfect, but he is not a criminal."

ADVERTISEMENT

Agnifilo continued, “Mr. Combs has fully cooperated with this investigation and even relocated to New York last week in anticipation of the charges. We ask people to withhold judgment until all the facts are presented, as these are the actions of an innocent man who has nothing to hide. He looks forward to clearing his name in court.”

Earlier on Monday, Diddy was seen confidently walking around New York City with his son, King Combs, greeting fans and taking selfies.

According to TMZ, his arrest, initially scheduled for Tuesday, was moved forward by federal authorities for undisclosed reasons. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams confirmed that Diddy was taken into custody based on a sealed indictment filed by the Southern District of New York.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fameye

My music is no different from Asake's - Fameye addresses fan criticism of his music

Nanaba: TikToker arrested over fraud and money rituals claims against Doctor

Nanaba: TikToker arrested over fraud and money ritual claims against Doctor

Brother Sammy

Angry Brother Sammy calls Ohemaa Mercy 'liar' for saying God told her to divorce

Brother Sammy

'I'm the only Gospel artiste with an intact, vibrant marriage' - Brother Sammy boasts