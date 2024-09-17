Diddy arrested over alleged sexual crimes after FBI swooped his NYC hotel

The arrest comes as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged sex trafficking and other serious offences. Although reports are still unconfirmed, it is believed that law enforcement officials searched Diddy's hotel room before taking him into custody.
Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested late Monday night at a hotel in Midtown, New York after federal agents from Homeland Security swooped in on him at his apartment.
Recommended articles
Diddy was reportedly transported to the FBI Field Office in Manhattan following his arrest. This action appears to be related to the investigation that led to search warrants being executed at his homes in Beverly Hills and Miami. Over recent months, a grand jury has been hearing testimony from multiple accusers concerning the case.
Diddy's attorney, Marc Agnifilo, expressed disappointment over the charges, saying, "We believe this is an unjust prosecution by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Sean 'Diddy' Combs has spent the last three decades building an empire, caring for his family, and supporting the Black community. He may not be perfect, but he is not a criminal."
Agnifilo continued, “Mr. Combs has fully cooperated with this investigation and even relocated to New York last week in anticipation of the charges. We ask people to withhold judgment until all the facts are presented, as these are the actions of an innocent man who has nothing to hide. He looks forward to clearing his name in court.”
Earlier on Monday, Diddy was seen confidently walking around New York City with his son, King Combs, greeting fans and taking selfies.
According to TMZ, his arrest, initially scheduled for Tuesday, was moved forward by federal authorities for undisclosed reasons. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams confirmed that Diddy was taken into custody based on a sealed indictment filed by the Southern District of New York.