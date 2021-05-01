RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

DKB drops defamation suit against Akuapem Poloo

Comedian Derrick Kobina Bonney, popularly known as DKB, says he has dropped the defamation case he initiated against embattled social media personality Rosemond Brown (Akuapem Poloo).

DKB on Thursday, April 29, reported actress Akuapem Poloo to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service after the latter accused him of hoarding a GH¢4,000 donation.

In a video on Instagram, the popular comedian explained himself and said because of the respect he had for the mother of Poloo and personalities like Sonnie Badu, he has dropped all legal actions.

What touched my heart was that Rosemond’s mum called one of the people almost one hour on the phone wailing and crying saying she can’t even eat, that she begs, she doesn’t want any police case, any court case for her daughter again.

“So these people pleaded with me and officially I have dropped the case against her. The defamatory lawsuit I have dropped the case out of the respect I have for these people,” he noted.

