The actress referred to the comedian's violent act in the 2012 Big Brother Africa house when he slapped his housemate Zeinab after the two were caught in an altercation. "Let me stop before he comes and beat me up because he hits women," she said.

Efia speaking on DKB slamming her to stop going naked to get brands to work with her so as she seizes complaining that there's no money in Ghana showbiz. "Any brand that works with him, check him. That's the kind of people y'all need worry about not me, I am just showing skin," she said in an Instagram live session.

The actress went on and reiterated the Ghanaian comedian hates her simply because he once asked her for Michael Blackson's number but she couldn't give to him. Efia and DKB's 'beef' started when the former said even workers at McDonald's makes money thank most Ghanaian celebrities.

EFia Odo and DKB

DKB disagreed with her and said her comment is disrespectful to some Ghanaian celebrities like Yvonne Okoro, Yvonne Nelson and Nana Ama McBrown but Efia says he is only mad at her because he is broke too. Hear more from her in the video below.