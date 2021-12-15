‘I left the relationship. Do I look depressed?’ - Sister Derby defends Medikal’s birthday post

Explaining why she made such a post despite knowing that Medikal is married to Fella Makafui at the time, Sister Derby told Nkonkonsa that her message was planned and was just a joke.

Sister Derby said Medikal is not her only ex to have received a birthday message from her. She said she left the relationship and has moved on a long time ago.

“Wishing someone a happy birthday doesn’t mean I haven’t moved on. I wished him (Medikal) birthday because he is a public figure and we were in a public relationship. I wish some of them (exes) happy birthday via text messages.”

“I don’t make theirs public because they were private and I have moved on long ago. As I said, if I hadn’t moved on, I wouldn’t have released Kakalika Love. And at the end of the day, I left the relationship. So, what do you mean I haven’t moved on? Do I look depressed? Do I look struggling? Do I have wrinkles?” she quizzed.

On how she planned the birthday post, she narrated: “The whole day, I was busy -- I wasn’t on social media. But I knew it was his birthday. And in the evening, I went to Twitter, and saw some fans saying ‘Oh, won’t you wish your ex happy birthday?’”