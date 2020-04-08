The Ghanaian diminutive actor known for his comic roles in movies decided to take on some Ghanaian musicians over the signature terms they use in songs. According to Don Little some of these terms are nice and others like Shatta Wale’s “Pah pah pah pah “ aren’t.

“Ghanaian musicians if you don’t have terms, go and look for terms. Some terms are nice, for example, “What Else”, “Bhim Nation” “SM4Lyf” but I don’t know happened to our brother and he’s stopped using SM4Lyf and gone for “Pah pah pah pah”, a term out of madness like this, no lie.” he said in Twi.

READ ALSO: Why are you still in your father's house? - Shatta Wale fires Reggie Rockstone again

According to Don Little terms like KiDi’s “Oh Lord have mercy” are nice but just he can’t say the same for Kwesi Arthur’s. In a video pulse.com.gh has seen on Don Little’s Instagram, he added that musicians should stopping asking fans “osi den?” whenever they are performing.

Watch the video below.